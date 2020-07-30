Apple, Amazon, Facebook, Google face claims of ‘harmful’ power

The heads of some of the world’s biggest tech companies have appeared before Washington lawmakers to defend their firms against claims they abuse their power to quash competitors.
Amazon boss Jeff Bezos said the world “needs large” firms, while the heads of Facebook, Apple and Google argued their companies had spurred innovation.
The appearance comes as lawmakers consider tougher regulation and competition probes are under way.
Some critics want the firms broken up.
Democrats pressed the tech titans on competition issues, while Republicans were more concerned about how they managed information and whether they were marginalizing conservative views.
Congressman David Cicilline, the Democrat leading the congressional committee holding the hearing, said a year-long investigation by lawmakers had showed the online platforms had “wielded their power in destructive, harmful ways in order to expand”.
He said he was convinced the firms were monopolies and called for action.
“Some need to be broken up and all need to be properly regulated,” he said at the end of more than five hours of testimony.
Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, Sundar Pichai of Google, and Tim Cook of Apple insisted they had done nothing illegal and stressed the American roots and values of their firms.
What are the main concerns about the tech giants?
At the hearing, lawmakers accused Google of having stolen content created by smaller firms, like Yelp, in order to keep users on their own web pages.
Amazon’s treatment of sellers on its site, Facebook’s acquisition of competitors such as Instagram, and Apple’s App store also drew attention.
Mr Cicilline said Amazon had an inherent conflict of interest, since it both hosts sellers and competes against them by offering similar products. Such practice has also come under scrutiny from European regulators.
“Amazon’s dual role… is fundamentally anti-competitive and Congress must take action,” he said.
However, some Republicans signalled they were not prepared to split up the firms or significantly overhaul US competition laws, with one committee member saying “big is not inherently bad”.
Republican concerns focused on perceived political bias at the firms, which they accused of suppressing conservative views.
“I’ll just cut to the chase – big tech is out to get conservatives,” said Congressman Jim Jordan, a Republican from Ohio.
CLICK HERE FOR FULL ARTICLE ON BBC
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Vehicles burned in Mexico to protest US water payment
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Demonstrators in.
-
Popocatépetl volcano throws incandescent fragments
The Popocatépetl volcano emitted incandescent fragments.
-
F1 Mexican pilot Sergio Perez tests positive for COVID-19
Racing Point Formula One team driver Sergio Perez will miss.
-
Femicides on the rise in Mexico as AMLO cuts budgets of women’s shelters
New figures reflect surge in violence.
-
Mexico Supreme Court rejects state’s bid to decriminalize abortion
Mexico’s Supreme Court has rejected a.
-
Mexican LPGA star tests positive for COVID-19
Mexico’s Lopez out of LPGA opener.
-
Storm Isaias unleashes flooding, landslides in Puerto Rico
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) —.
-
“La Gas” plants 4 thousand trees in different points in the north of Mérida
The initiative is part of the.
-
OECD and CONAMER say Mérida is the best city in Mexico to invest
The OECD (Organization for Economic Co-operation.
-
NASA’s Perseverance Mission: our best chance yet to find life on Mars
A new rover is on its.
Leave a Comment