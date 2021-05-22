Activists report another case of animal abuse in Tekax, Yucatán

Tekax, Yucatán, (May 22, 2021).- The municipality of Tekax has stood out in Yucatán for concentrating on various types of animal abuse and precisely this Friday, May 21, they denounced a massive poisoning in the Solidaridad and Centro neighborhood of that town, so activists ask for justice and punishment against animal cruelty.

According to testimonies from residents, the animals were poisoned through food thrown at them, which was ingested by stray dogs and pets.

In this sense, people are looking for those responsible, as it is not the first time that it has happened, they have even pointed out those who in previous cases have proceeded to poison animals in the past.

It should also be remembered that recently, people in Mérida have organized so that cases of animal abuse are punished according to the law, but for this to become a reality, there need to be no legal gaps that prevent the complaints from proceeding.

In Tekax, there are complaints about a person who was even accused of zoophilia and so far the case has not been followed up, even though there are ex officio folders with the numbers 526/2020, 806/202, and 838/2020.

On the other hand, this is one of the reasons why animal rights defenders seek to increase the fines for perpetrators and, above all, to approve the reforms to the Law for the Protection of the Fauna of the State, which seeks that animal abuse be investigated ex officio.

One of the modifications that they hope will be approved, also consists that if a person mistreats or tortures an animal daily, it will be possible to execute a criminal action ex officio through the State Attorney General’s Office.

