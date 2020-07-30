Popocatépetl volcano throws incandescent fragments

The Popocatépetl volcano emitted incandescent fragments a short distance from the crater during the early hours of this Thursday, July 30th.

This was reported by the National Coordination of Civil Protection (CNPC) through social networks in which authorities stressed that the colossus also emitted water vapor, gas, and light ash with dispersion to the west that could affect at least five districts in Mexico City.

The volcanic alert remains in yellow phase two, so it is recommended not to approach the volcano’s perimeter. Take precautions.

#Volcán #Popocatépetl.

Durante la madrugada de hoy, debido a la nubosidad, se tuvo visibilidad parcial al volcán, sin embargo se observaron fragmentos arrojados a corta distancia del cráter y una emisión constante de vapor de agua, gas y ligera ceniza dispersada al oeste. pic.twitter.com/B9oFW1T6I7 — ProtecciónCivilSeguridad (@CNPC_MX) July 30, 2020

