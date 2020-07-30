  • Headlines,
  • National,
  • News

    • Popocatépetl volcano throws incandescent fragments

    By on July 30, 2020
    Popocatépetl volcano (Photo: Susana Gonzalez/Getty) Images

    The Popocatépetl volcano emitted incandescent fragments a short distance from the crater during the early hours of this Thursday, July 30th.

    This was reported by the National Coordination of Civil Protection (CNPC) through social networks in which authorities stressed that the colossus also emitted water vapor, gas, and light ash with dispersion to the west that could affect at least five districts in Mexico City.

    The volcanic alert remains in yellow phase two, so it is recommended not to approach the volcano’s perimeter. Take precautions.

    The Yucatan Times
    Newsroom



    Comments

    comments

    Alejandro

    more recommended stories

    Leave a Comment