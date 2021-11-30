“These taxes are not adequate”, AMPI leader asks for caution

Mérida, Yuactán, (November 30, 2021).- Gabriela Chavarría Román, president of the Mexican Association of Real Estate Professionals (AMPI), explained that the economy of the population, in general, should be reviewed when referring to the increase in the payment of the tax proposed by the City Council in its 2022 tax package.

“Something that we also express and ask the authorities not to stop observing that Yucatán is a state under a permanent curfew. We entered from April 2020 and we are leaving in October 2021, 18 months with a synergy but without having a stable economy ”, she says.

Job losses and payroll losses

“Many jobs were lost. We wanted to endure full payroll, which has not been possible, and with these tax changes that we believe are not adequate, which should be revalued, it can damage, far from creating a collection there will be something against it. So if we think that it should not be applied, ” she said.

“There is a capital gain not understood because within the real estate sector 2020 there was no price increase, they were maintained in 2021, there is no capital gain in 2020″.

Definitely the State, she says, needs to continue creating a city “but I do believe that the increase should be a little more reasonable, where it motivates the payment so that all citizens feel part of and do not feel aggrieved”.

” The federal government will always manifest inflation ”

All countries, she clarifies, left their economies stable during the pandemic. “When we talk about a capital gain, it is that prices go up there was an increase and when you bought today and sell tomorrow with a minimum of 10 percent or what inflation gives you, prices were maintained throughout 2020. If inflation occurred obviously because the federal government will always manifest inflation but nevertheless they see it in the economic movement of the pardons. “

All of 2020, although there was an important collection of the real estate sector, within this there were ups and downs that within this there was a supply and demand.

There were those who wanted to sell and maybe they sold at a lower price and there were those who managed to wait to sell at an acceptable price within what they wanted, explained Gabriela Chavarría, president of the Mexican Association of Real Estate Professionals, among other concepts.

