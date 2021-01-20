Gasoline price rises for the second time in 20 days

Gasoline in Mérida is close to 20 pesos as prices have elevated twice since the year started.

Mérida, Yucatán (Times Media Mexico).- Gasoline price per liter practically exceeds the value of the U.S. dollar, whose exchange rate in the interbank market (for financial operations) was at 19.71 pesos on Tuesday, Jan. 19th.

The increase of 3.33% authorized by the Federal Treasury Department to the Special Tax on Production and Services (IEPS) is already reflected in the price of fuel sold by stations in Merida.

“Magna” gasoline -the cheapest and of most demand- is sold in several stations for up to 19.94 pesos per liter, an increase of 1.77 pesos compared to the price it had on January 1.

The liter of “Premium” gasoline costs 19.99 pesos in aforementioned points of sale, which represents an increase of 1.60 pesos from the price on January 1st and as for diesel, it went from 19.38 pesos per liter on January 1st to 20.78 pesos, that is, 1.40 pesos more.

Increases in the price of gasoline are leading private motorists to invest more in order to refuel or reduce their consumption. However, those who feel the impact of these increases the most are the transporters – both cargo and public service passengers – who use diesel, since this fuel has become the most expensive in the city.

According to the press release from the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit for this year, in January and until February the 3rd, a maximum price for gasoline will be applied throughout the country.

However, in the first two weeks of the second month of 2021, there will be two price updates, which opens the door to new increases in February and, even more, as of February 18 there will be daily adjustments.

