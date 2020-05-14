Proyecto Santa María ask for donations to save the stoned owl

MÉRIDA, May 13, 2020.- Fractures that need surgery, nails, a prosthetic beak, x-rays and other treatments for rehabilitation are required by the poor owl that was stoned in the Timucuy, Yucatan.

The Barn Owl (Tyto alba) was rescued by the Santa María Project organization, who requested the intervention of environmental authorities because it is a wildlife specimen.

The association has covered part of the expenses, but due to the high cost, they find it necessary to summon their friends and followers who believe in the work carried out by the Santa María Project, to support them in saving this bird.

“Our resources are depleted, wildlife rescue and protection activities are limited, however we will continue to move forward, and it will be easier for us with your support,” they wrote on FB publication.

“We need donations to cover the expenses required for the rehabilitation of this specimen and other birds that are under our care.”

Fresh fruit

Seeds (birdseed, white and red millet, peeled oats)

Conveyors (used).

More information on the Facebook page of Proyecto Santa María.

About the myth:

In Yucatan there is a myth regarding the Xoo’ch bird, as it is known in the Mayan language or bell owl (Tyto Alba).

Its heavy fluttering, white silhouette and scream in the calm night of the Mayab, frighten the peasants and is considered an omen of death.

This nocturnal bird or a’ak ab ch’iich in the Mayan language, is believed to have a bad omen or tomojchi, which in Mayan means omen of bad events. Since this species lives and nests in pantheons and caverns in search of nocturnal solitude, people relate them with darkness.

It is said that when flying at night over a dwelling, singing or dropping a mist, fluid or feather, a tomojchi (omen of death) falls upon the inhabitants of the house, and when having babies at home, people put machetes, knives, scissors, or even flip flops in the shape of a cross underneath the baby’s hammock; or 9 stones making a cross on the roof of the house as protection.

Despite the relative cultural value of this myth, the care and protection of the flora and fauna must be taught to the new generations. Defining clearly what is a myth or legend, and what is the reality.

We must inculcate the importance of nature preservation on the children and youth of the Yucatan.

