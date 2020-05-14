Uber will verify use of mouthguards in Yucatan

As the cities of the country prepare to resume their activities, UBER presented its new technology to verify the use of mouthguards through selfies, as well as a self-check list of security measures for driver partners to be implemented throughout the country starting on Monday, May 18th.

UBER technology will verify each day that the driving partner is wearing a face mask through a selfie. Once it validates that the driving partner has his face covered, UBER will OK the user in a message through the app. This new tool only detects the mouthpiece as an object within the photo, and does not process biometric information or compare selfies with mouthpieces with other photos of the UBER driving partner.

Additionally, before preparing to make trips, each day the drivers must confirm through a checklist that they have taken certain security or hygiene measures, such as disinfecting their vehicle with special attention to the areas of greatest contact, frequent hand washing and social distancing.

UBER users are also invited to review the recommendations and guidelines applicable in each city.

“At Uber we have a fundamental role to support a safe return to activities in Mexico. Therefore, we have worked very hard to develop a new product experience that will help everyone stay safe when using the Uber app, “said Gretta González, UBER General Director in Mexico.

Finally, both drivers and users can cancel the trip if the other party is not wearing a face mask. Both will be asked to give feedback within the application on safety and hygiene, being subject to losing access to the application in case of repeated complaints. “Responsibility is a two-way road, and that is why we are promoting these care measures for both drivers and users,” concluded González.

