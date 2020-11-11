Tuesday, November 10th: only 45 new cases were registered in Yucatan, the lowest figure so far this month

Report of coronavirus cases in Yucatan from November 10th, 2020: 45 new infections and 6 deaths

MÉRIDA, Yuc.- This Tuesday, November 10, 45 new cases were reported, the lowest number during this month. While the number of deaths was six, to reach a total of 2,574 deaths during the pandemic in Yucatan.

In addition, there are 138 patients admitted to the state’s public hospitals, while 18,995 patients have already recovered and have been discharged.

This figure represents 85 percent of the total registered infections, which are 22,186. There are 479 patients isolated in their homes.

Out of the 45 new coronavirus infections detected: 39 in Mérida, 2 in San Felipe and Tizimín, and 1 in Valladolid and 1 more in Yaxcabá.

Contagions in Mérida

Specifically, in Mérida, 12,829 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus (accumulated cases as of November 9th), 3,598 cases have been registered in the North zone; 3,672 cases in the East zone; 1,239 cases in the downtown area; 1,717 in the South zone and 2,603 ​​in the West zone.

As for the six deaths on Tuesday, November 10th, 5 were men and a woman with ages ranging from 41 to 82 years.

In total, 2,574 people have died from the coronavirus so far in the state of Yucatan.

