Long live the unity of the Yucatecans in the face of adversity! (Mauricio Vila)

Mérida, Yucatán, (September 16, 2021) .- Long live the unity of the Yucatecans in the face of adversity! Long live all the health personnel! Long live Yucatan, long live Mexico!, Exclaimed Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal at the head of the Traditional Scream ceremony to commemorate the 211 anniversary of the beginning of national Independence, which was held without massive events in order to avoid crowds, reduce the risks of contagion and protect the health of all against the Coronavirus pandemic.

Minutes after 10:30 at night, Vila Dosal, accompanied only by his wife María Eugenia Ortiz Abraham and the representatives of the 3 Powers of the State and the Mexican Army, went out through the central balcony of the Government Palace with the national flag in the hands to commemorate the call to the armed struggle for the independence of our country made by the priest Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla at dawn on September 16, 1810.

“Mexicans, long live national independence! Long live the heroes who gave us homeland! Long live Hidalgo! Long live Morelos! Long live Guerrero! Long live Josefa Ortiz de Domínguez! Long live Yucatan! Long live national sovereignty! Long live Mexico, long live Mexico, long live Mexico! ” said the Governor, later waving the Mexican flag and ringing the bell.

Photo: (Yucatan Ahora)

After the harangues, the chords of the Mexican National Anthem began to be heard so that all Yucatecans, from their home, could sing it with pride and patriotism. For yet another year, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, there was no fireworks show, or any popular festivity, so only the provisions of the law regarding national symbols were complied with.

Minutes earlier, the Secretary-General of the Government (SGG), María Fritz Sierra, read the Act of Independence before representatives of the Legislative and Judicial Powers, as well as the Mexican Armed Forces.

Subsequently, Vila Dosal led the ordinance honors from the Hall of History of the Government Palace and received the national flag from the head of the Ministry of Public Security (SSP), Luis Felipe Saidén Ojeda, who in turn took it from the escort from the police corporation that was in charge of bringing her to that place from the Carranza Room.

