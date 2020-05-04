4 year-old girl tests positive for COVID-19 in Ticul, Yucatan

In the municipality of Ticul, Yucatan, it was reported that a four-year-old girl tested positive for Covid-19 and her health condition is serious.

The above was announced last night by the mayor of Ticul, Rafael Montalvo, who explained that with this contagion, there are already three cases of little children infected with coronaviruses in Yucatan.

The first of the reported cases was that of a one-year-old baby, while the second occurred in Tizimín, in the eastern part of the state, where an eight-month-old baby tested positive for Covid-19.

Rafael Montalvo asked his population to continue following the prevention and hygiene protocols.

Mayor of Ticul Rafael Montalvo (Photo: La Verdad)

The mayor of Ticul also asked God to help her recover, both her and her family, as well as the five active cases in the municipality.

Rafael Montalvo made a call to the parents of the minor to approach him, as the Yucatan Health Secretariat (SSY) does not have information on the girl’s name.

The minor is one of the 14 people infected with coronavirus in Ticul, of which only nine have recovered and five are still active; while 39 cases turned out to be negative.

