Quintana Roo to issue Health Guidelines for the reopening of tourism industry

As part of the work he is doing to ensure that the tourism industry is considered an essential activity, the Governor, Carlos Joaquín González, participated in a national meeting for the reactivation of the sector, scheduled for next June.

In the virtual meeting, in compliance with the social distancing sanitary measures generated by the COVID-19, governors of tourist states, secretaries of the sector, businessmen of the sector and the head of the Sectur, Miguel Torruco Marqués, participated.

During the meeting of those who make up the working table for the design of the Draft Protocol and Health Guidelines for the Reopening of Tourism, the State Governor expressed that for Quintana Roo there is no other activity of greater importance than tourism.

Carlos Joaquín has had meetings with the Confederation of Tourist Entrepreneurs of Mexico (Cenet) and with the tourism commission of the Conago, of which he is vice president, in which he has insisted that the opening of tourist activities represents the recovery of more 80,000 jobs, which were lost during the health emergency.

The Governor of Quintana Roo stressed that this gradual return to tourist activities will be accompanied by a sanitary certification process for hotels, recreational facilities and tourism service providers, which guarantee preventive measures for workers and visitors.

These health protocols – which extend to airports, ports, means of transport and other facilities – have been shared to enrich the federal government’s draft protocol aimed at reopening within a new normativity.

Carlos Joaquín explained that, in order to reach this reopening, it is required that in these last weeks of May the prevention and hygiene measures be redoubled and stay at home to mitigate the contagion curve and thus arrive in a good way to the gradual resumption of all the activities.

