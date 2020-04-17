Woman dies inside a supermarket in Mérida

MÉRIDA.- A woman died around 9:00 AM inside a self-service store located in Ciudad Caucel.

Authorities closed the supermarket and removed all customers from the premises.

Caucel is just 16 kilometers (10 miles) west of downtown Mérida. It´s considered part of the “metropolitan area” (INEGI)

Until now, the cause of death of this woman is still unknown.

However, in the place is the State Attorney General’s Office and the State Investigative Police for the corresponding legal proceedings.







Comments

comments