Weather in Merida January 11: Light showers expected during the afternoon

During this Wednesday, January 11, the entrance of humidity from the Pacific Ocean, Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean Sea, will be the cause of rains and intervals of showers in Yucatan.

In the city of Merida, rain and showers are expected along with hot temperatures, according to the National Meteorological Service (SMN).

Minimum temperatures of 18° C this Sunday and maximum temperatures of up to 29° C during the afternoon are expected, along with winds of approximately 28 km/h and showers forecast during the course of the day.

It is recommended to keep informed of official means such as the Conagua Meteorological Service and Civil Protection in order to avoid any effects this Wednesday.

