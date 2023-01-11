Weather in Merida January 11: Light showers expected during the afternoon

During this Wednesday, January 11, the entrance of humidity from the Pacific Ocean, Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean Sea, will be the cause of rains and intervals of showers in Yucatan.
In the city of Merida, rain and showers are expected along with hot temperatures, according to the National Meteorological Service (SMN).
Minimum temperatures of 18° C this Sunday and maximum temperatures of up to 29° C during the afternoon are expected, along with winds of approximately 28 km/h and showers forecast during the course of the day.
It is recommended to keep informed of official means such as the Conagua Meteorological Service and Civil Protection in order to avoid any effects this Wednesday.
TYT Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Merida and Cuba, two nations twinned by a Circus in Paseo de Montejo
Mérida and Cuba twinned through circus.
-
Turtle nesting season about to end in the Mexican Pacific Coast
The season for baby turtle release.
-
Earth’s ozone layer could be fixed in 40 years (U.N.)
The ozone layer is on track.
-
Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal strengthens the SSP equipment to ensure peace and tranquility in Yucatán
Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal delivered 207.
-
Rosco, the traveling dog, visits the Magic Town of Izamal
Rosco, an Old German Shepherd dog.
-
Check out this Lemon Garlic Pasta recipe
One of everybody’s favorite foods is.
-
Enjoy a cup of Homemade Hot Chocolate!
We know that these weeks have.
-
Man strips naked in Merida’s Historic Center
A man was photographed completely naked.
-
Insurance company car involved in an accident on the streets of downtown Merida
Ironically, the car of an insurance.
-
Man almost lynched in Merida, tied and beaten up by an angry mob
Fed up with the robberies, residents.
Leave a Comment