The historic Museum of the Railroad at La Plancha must be saved

The legal representative of the Museum is asking to integrate it into the project, since it is a heritage that must be preserved
After the State Government announced the construction of a public park in “La Plancha”, the legal representative of the Yucatan Railway Museum, Juan Manuel Celorio, declared that they hope that the facilities of the site will be integrated into the project.
He indicated that the museum would be another attraction for visitors, in addition that in this way this heritage can be preserved, since some machines are more than 100 years old.
“We want to point out that our collection of units has historical value and we want to preserve that heritage that is located in Merida, Yucatan. We don’t know what will happen to the project, but we are determined to join whatever it is for the benefit of society”, he added.
He affirmed that until now, they have not been officially informed of the plan that is to be developed in the 22 hectares that make up the land of “La Plancha”, however, they are willing to integrate so that the Yucatecan society as tourists know and enjoy this historical heritage.
“We want the Museum to continue even though we are not here. We have a total of 35 pieces, of which the oldest is a steam engine that dates back to 1903, so it is more than 120 years old”, he pointed out.
Juan Manuel Celorio highlighted that the museum has been the venue for several important events, such as the “White Night”, an event organized by the Mérida City Council.
It was detailed that the Civil Association that preserves this machinery has been established for 23 years, and has two people, who maintain the structures and the 13 thousand square meters in which they are housed.
Some pieces that can be seen there are Chihuahua al Pacifico, Ferrocarril del Pacifico, Sonora-Baja California, coming from Nacionales de México, Unidos del Sureste and Unidos de Yucatán. The FUS 412 locomotive built by General Electric, was one of the first two Diesel-electric locomotives that arrived in Mexico for a railroad.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
