Unemployement on the rise yet AMLO offers 4 thousand jobs to migrants

Mexicans are losing their jobs due to uncertainty, yet Lopez Obrador offers four thousand positions for Hondurans who come in new caravan
MEXICO CITY (Agencies) – “There are four thousand jobs on the southern border for migrants in caravan coming from Honduras and El Salvador,” said President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador “It is estimated that so far, in the current caravan advance about 3 thousand migrants who will be given shelter, medical care and above all, work … My idea is to give them full employment, There’s work for everyone” – he said in his morning lecture, despite the fact that it was reported today that the manufacturing industry dropped its employment by 2 percent since last November, according to the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi), although on several occasions the president has discredited its surveys, saying “he has other data”.
Lopez Obrador acknowledged that on the southern border this issue is being dealt with directly by the National Institute of Migration (INM) whose head, Francisco Garduño, is in Tapachula, Chiapas right on the border with Guatemala.
“The government seeks to give all these people options,” said the president.
