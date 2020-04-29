Keken confirms suspicious cases of coronavirus among their personnel

Kekén is a Mexican company dedicated to the production and marketing of pork. They own a plant in the municipality of Tixpehual Yucatán, and they released the following letter on April 28th:

Kekén intensifies prevention protocols to care for the health of its collaborators and supply quality food to families in the country.

Kekén reiterates that the priority is the well-being and health of our collaborators.

For this reason, we are carrying out daily deep sanitation actions for all transport units after each transfer of personnel, carrying out temperature measurements and use of antibacterial gel. In addition, to comply with the rules of healthy distance between passengers, we doubled the number of buses for this service.

Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, individual sanitary filters were installed and activated, and the sanitation process was intensified. In addition, as a preventive measure, medical personnel were hired to attend and care for our collaborators within our facilities.

Thanks to the sanitary filters, we have detected suspicious cases in a timely manner. In accordance with our protocol, the identified person and those who had contact with him during the working day must return home immediately to quarantine, undergo a medical examination, to have a clear diagnosis. In this process, we follow up on the case and its evolution.

We have informed the corresponding authorities about the situation of each of these cases. Due to the confidentiality and personal data law, private information cannot be made public. To prevent contagion we will continue to work with the authorities.

As part of the food industry, Kekén has been defined by the authorities as an essential company, necessary to supply food to the homes of Mexican families. We will continue working because the people of Yucatan and Mexico need us.

At Kekén we are convinced that prevention is the best tool, that the best attitude is to take care of each other, with the spirit of working as a team to be supportive and ensure that Mexican families have food of the highest quality, health and safety. (End of press release)







