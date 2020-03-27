Son of Yucatecan stranded in Peru, asks help from the federal authorities

The son of the Yucatecan man who died of coronavirus in Peru, Isaías Rodríguez Rivero, asked the Mexican government for help to repatriate his mother, Professor Ethel Trujillo, who still remains in that country, alone and waiting for the ashes of her husband.

Her son, Alonso Rodríguez Trujillo, who is also a teacher, making use of social networks is publicly demanding help for his mother, who after having attended a religious excursion from Yucatan to Peru, accompanied by her husband, ended up alone before the unexpected circumstances caused by the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Alonso Rodríguez Trujillo with his father don Isaías Rodríguez Rivero (Photo: Facebook)

Rodríguez Trujillo noted that his father became the first Mexican to die of coronavirus abroad and that his mother is a senior citizen who is unable to return, as flights between Peru and Mexico were suspended due to the health contingency.

For all of the above, he asks for help from the Secretary of Foreign Relations, Marcelo Ebrard, to guarantee the health of his mother, who remains isolated in a hotel in Cusco, Peru.

The reason that his father traveled to Peru is that he was highly involved with the diocese, and organized trips together with a Yucatecan catholic priest from Tekit, named Raymundo, to destinations considered as “holy”, with the aim of raising funds for the construction of parishes in Yucatán.

The Yucatecan couple traveled with 20 other people to Peru. It was during the trip that Isaías’ father began to feel bad, with such bad luck that when he arrived at his destination, the doctor who treated him made a wrong diagnosis.

He was told that “he only had a flu”, so he took normal medication without the slightest idea that he was infected with coronavirus, and his condition worsened significantly days later.

Group of Yucatecans that traveled to Peru (Photo: La verdad)

Given the events, the group of Yucatecans canceled their return flights, postponing them until March 31, which was the date they were told commercial flights would resume, remaining isolated by instructions from the Peruvian government.

Although, when the pandemic was declared, the group managed to get a humanitarian flight to return to Mexico. But the couple was not able to board the plane, because Don Isaías’ condition worsened with a severe fever, so they were separated from the group and returned to their hotel.

As we all know, just a few days later, Don Isaías passed away,

And now, his widow, Doña Ethel Trujillo, is awaiting the results of her tests, but she has been left all alone in that country, as the other 25 people returned to Mérida almost a week ago.







