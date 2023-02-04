XUNKARI Tulum Ecoluxury Living in the Mayan Jungle

Finalist as “Best Sustainability Project” in the residential sector of the Porcelanosa Awards 2022, XUNKARI Tulum, officially opened its doors with an incredible party of more than 200 attendees, who, in the middle of the Mayan jungle and dancing to the rhythm of tribal music, surrounded by nature, copal and cenotes, celebrated the inauguration of the first phase and the launch of the third phase of the project.

XUNKARI, the real estate project of eco-sustainable luxury homes in the heart of the Mayan jungle, from the beginning has had as its main objective to change the urban development environment in Tulum, a city that has lost its essence due to overbuilding. However, XUNKARI has a commitment to mother nature, has managed to immerse in the jungle, just 3 km from the beaches, surrounded by hundreds of natural cenotes, equipping all units with solar panels and hybrid wastewater treatment plants, finishes of the renowned Spanish brand Porcelanosa and intelligent system of lights and A / C, thus preserving more than 70% of the surface as green areas.

The project consists of more than 4 hectares that group 3 phases with more than 100 houses of different categories, ranging from 2-bedroom bungalows (starting at $215,000 USD) to 4-bedroom mansions (starting at $475,000 USD), each one including its own pool, rooftop, enough space and privacy for guests to disconnect and connect with themselves.

XUNKARI Tulum clients receive more than a unique and eco-luxurious property, within the amenity package it offers a 20-person temazcal, yoga room, spa, cenote, bonfire area, outdoor gym, among others. Phase 1, composed of 36 homes, phase 2 of 36 homes, both phases are fully sold. Welcoming phase 3, which will be the largest phase as it will be composed of 42 houses that are already for sale. To rent can be done through Mayan Host @mayanhost To buy can be done directly at XUNKARI Tulum @xunkaritulum

Mail. info@xunkari.com

Tel. +1 646 391 9682

Webpage. www.xunkaritulum.com

TYT Newsroom