More than 100 thousand cases of Covid-19 have been registered in Yucatan since the pandemic began

(MERIDA, YUC. – SSY).- The State exceeded the limit of 100,000 accumulated confirmed cases of Covid-19, registered in almost 23 months of the appearance of the pandemic in the entity, revealed the Yucatan Ministry of Health (SSY).

Likewise, de municipality of Kanasín became the second municipality to exceed the barrier of one thousand infected corresponding to 2020.

Until this Thursday, 100 thousand 654 confirmed cases had already been registered in the entity, in the 694 days of the presence of the lethal pathology of rapid transmission in the entity, of which, 86 thousand 172 have already recovered, 85.6 percent, and unfortunately, 6,658 people have died.

Similarly, there are 7,824 active cases, of which there are 164 positives in public hospitals and in total isolation, while 7,660 are in their respective homes, since their cases are mild.

Of the total cases recorded, in 2020 there were 26,492 infected, 26.3 percent; in 2021 there were 51 thousand 510, 51.2 percent, and so far this year there are already 22 thousand 652 positives, 22.7 percent.

Of the total for 2022, in Mérida there are 14,526 infected, followed by Kanasín, with 1,017 infected, 4.49 percent; in Progreso there are 980 positives, 4.33 percent; Valladolid, with 907 confirmed cases, four percent, and Umán, with 546 cases, 2.41 percent.

