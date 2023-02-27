Former female police officer denounces C.O. for sexual abuse before the FGE of Yucatán

Following the controversial video in which an SSP commander claims to have touched the vagina and butt cheeks of a former policewoman, the complaint for sexual abuse has now been officially filed with the FGE (Yucatan State Prosecutor’s Office).

The former female agent, Claudia S.A., went this Saturday morning to the building of the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) to file a formal complaint against the director of the Progreso Municipal Police, Omar de la Cruz Herrera Cocom, which was recorded in the investigation file S1-G-2/169/2023.

Omar de la Cruz Herrera Cocom

With this complaint, the FGE will initiate investigations into the sexual harassment suffered by the woman in the police force for a period of 9 years.

In interviews for local media, the woman indicated that she worked in the health sector under the command of Herrera Cocom and commander Ángel Torres Méndez, better known as commander ‘Sombra’.

TYT Newsroom