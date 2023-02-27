This is the Yucatan cenote found underneath a house

San Tito is one of the many cenotes that have been discovered in Yucatan, but this one has a peculiarity, since a family found it when they were looking for water in a well, so in the end they were surprised to find that they had a cavern type cenote under their house.

This happened more than 30 years ago, so they decided to open it to the public, although it still maintains its essence, but has received a great variety of tourists.

In order to enter the cenote you have to go through an entrance next to the family’s well, but since it is a cavern, you have to go down vertically by improvised stairs.

It is named after San Tito, since it is the day on which one of his sons was born and this saint’s day was celebrated. It is located in the south of Yucatan in San Pedro Kopomá, a small town on the way to Campeche.

The cenote is located on Calle 10 between intersections 17 and 21 in front of the municipal baseball park.

San Pedro Kopomá is located 52 kilometers (32.3 miles) south of Merida INEGI

Currently, the entrance fee is $50 pesos and it is suitable for swimming without a life jacket, since it has a depth of 2 meters, its waters are totally crystalline and in other parts emerald in color, and there is so much humidity inside that the stalactites and stalagmites keep growing.

TYT Newsroom