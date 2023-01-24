Meet Roman Abramovich, the Russian tycoon that helped start America’s Cannabis Industry

Roman Arkadyevich Abramovich is a Russian oligarch and politician. He is the former owner of Chelsea, a Premier League football club in London, England, and is the primary owner of the private investment company Millhouse LLC. He has Russian, Israeli and Portuguese citizenship.

The 56-year-old Abramovich is perhaps the best known of the oligarchs who ended up controlling large parts of the Russian economy after the Soviet Union collapsed in the 1990s. He became a supporter of Russian President Vladimir Putin and assumed government positions after Putin took charge.

Like other Russian oligarchs, Roman Abramovich had seemingly scrambled to avoid sanctions and that included quickly moving his superyachts to more friendly waters.

Many of the 55-year-old billionaire’s assets — such as the Chelsea Football Club and several homes — have been sold or frozen since Russia launched an unprovoked war on Ukraine, Bloomberg reported. The conflict has dragged on for six months now.

While Abramovich couldn’t move the Premier League football club Chelsea FC and sold the $3 billion club in May, his yachts are another matter.

TYT Newsroom