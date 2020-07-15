Yucatan follows new protocols to protect the health of travelers

In the face of the health crisis experienced due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the economy in Yucatan needs to be reactivated, generating a sense of security and confidence for both the visitor and the Yucatecan population.

The Certificate of Good Sanitary Practices Yucatan emerges as one of the objectives set forth in the second phase of the tourism recovery plan prepared by the Ministry of Tourism Promotion of Yucatan (SEFOTUR).

It is necessary to promote a culture of good sanitary practices in both service providers and tourists, to guarantee the health and well-being of Yucatecans and visitors.

The training is aimed at all service providers in the tourism sector such as food and beverage establishments, transportation, tourist guides, lodging, and convention tourism.

This certificate is valid for 1 year and will be free in this first stage, thus being an incentive from the Yucatan state government, headed by governor Mauricio Vila Dosal.

By acquiring the certification we ensure that each company generates a Crisis Management team, which will learn a model of prevention of the spread of infections with scientific validity, thus achieving a culture of sanitary quality.

Yucatan is already a benchmark in terms of security and good practices, we now seek to be a benchmark in biosecurity issues for tourism.

The state of Yucatan boasts the Travel Safety Stamp of the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), for the adoption of new protocols to protect the health of travelers. With this badge, tourists, national and international, will have the security and confidence about the high standards of hygiene and sanitation in the travel and tourism industry.

To obtain the Certificate, at the end of the course the company must have the National Registry of Tourism (RNT) and registration to the InvenTur Tourist Directory.

If you have any questions or do not have a requirement, send an email to certificaturismo@yucatan.gob.mx

Check our manuals:

BPSY – Destination Manual

BPSY – Manual Leisure

BPSY – Manual Mice

BPSY – Romance Manual

Source: https://yucatan.travel/







