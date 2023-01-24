Vila meets with López Obrador once again, on a new visit to Yucatán

Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal and President Andrés Manuel López Obrador reaffirmed their commitment to continue working together for Yucatán and the people of Yucatán, during a meeting to follow up on strategic projects being carried out jointly for the development of the state and the entire southeast.

In their second meeting so far this year, the Governor and the President reviewed the status of the construction works of sections 2 Escárcega-Calkiní and 3 Calkiní-Izamal of the Tren Maya, as well as the large park of “La Plancha“, the expansion of the deep sea port of Progreso, the General Hospital in the Ticul area and the construction of the 2 combined cycle power generation plants.

In this sense, Vila Dosal and the head of the Federal Executive reiterated their willingness to continue strengthening coordination to detonate the capacities of Yucatan and the entire southeast region through strategic plans for Yucatan and thus contribute to the welfare of the families of the state.

During the meeting they followed up on the progress of the Gran Parque de la Plancha project, where the governor recently verified the development of this important project that will offer a recreational space for families and will detonate the economy of the area, as a result of his efforts before the Federation.

Before the head of the National Defense Secretariat (Sedena), Luis Crescencio Sandoval, the governor and López Obrador reviewed the status of this project, which represents an investment of more than 1.3 billion pesos and will have a wide range of attractions and areas for the healthy coexistence and recreation of locals and visitors to Yucatán.

On December 23rd, Vila Dosal and Sandoval Gonzalez delivered new homes to 11 families who are being relocated as part of this project, transforming their quality of life with a secure, comfortable, and modern home.

They also talked about the work on the General Hospital in the Ticul area, a project that was left unfinished for more than 10 years and that last December 21 was launched by Vila Dosal and the head of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS), Zoé Robledo Aburto, which once completed will offer better care to the population of the south of the state and strengthen health services in Yucatán.

This hospital will have 70 beds and 15 specialties such as respiratory therapy, inhalation therapy, gynecology and obstetrics, telemedicine, internal medicine, physical medicine and rehabilitation, toco-surgery, nutrition, imaging, and pathological anatomy, among others, which will strengthen the hospital capacity of the region, as well as the care of the population. This will be achieved through an investment of 1,073 million pesos for its construction and equipment.

The project will benefit the families of Ticul and municipalities in the southern part of Yucatán, as well as more than one million beneficiaries throughout the state. It is scheduled to be completed in May 2024, to move on to the equipment stage and begin operations in June of the same year.

It should also be noted that as a result of 3 years of dialogue and negotiations by Governor Vila Dosal with Marhnos and the Federation, the State Government avoided payment of 740 million pesos and recovered the infrastructure project to reactivate the Ticul Hospital.

Together with the Director of the Fondo Nacional de Fomento al Turismo (Fonatur), Javier May Rodríguez, the President and the Federal President followed up on the progress of the construction of sections 3 Calkiní-Izamal and 4 Izamal-Cancún, both part of the Tren Maya project, a project that will continue to promote the economic reactivation and tourist development of the state.

They discussed the progress of the expansion project of the Port of Progreso, which will enable Yucatan to move towards an important port development by being able to receive larger commercial ships and reduce logistics costs.

It is important to remember that as a result of Governor Vila Dosal’s efforts before the Federation, an agreement was signed with the Secretary of the Navy (Semar) that will allow continuing with the coordination, promotion and execution of the work to improve logistic conditions and increase Yucatan’s competitive advantages, since there is a letter of intent with Fincantieri to build the largest shipyard in all of America in the Yucatan port.

During the meeting, Vila Dosal and the President, accompanied by the Director of the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE), Manuel Bartlett Díaz, discussed the construction of two combined cycle power plants in Valladolid and Mérida, both as a result of their efforts with the Federation to guarantee the supply of electricity, as well as the expansion of the Mayakán pipeline to guarantee the supply of natural gas to the state and contribute to lowering the cost of electricity rates.

Finally, they reviewed the progress of the project for the installation of a Photovoltaic Power Plant in Merida, with an installed capacity of 10 megawatts, on the site of the Nachi Cocom Power Plant, where all the necessary infrastructure is in place to house a plant of this type and whose construction will be carried out in two stages.

This plant seeks to supply clean and sustainable energy to the units of the Ie-tram, the first 100% electric route in the southeast of the country, of the “Va y ven” Transportation System.

TYT Newsroom