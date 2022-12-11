National Seismological Service reports a 6.0 earthquake in Tecpan, Guerrero

Mexico’s National Seismological Service reported an earthquake in Tecpan, Guerrero, of magnitude 6. The tremor was felt in Mexico City more than 250 kilometers away.

The Civil Protection plan is activated, reports President Andrés Manuel López Obrador through his social networks.

The National Seismological Service registered a magnitude 6 earthquake in Tecpan, Guerrero. The epicenter took place 22 kilometers south of the town.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced through his social networks the application of the Civil Protection plan.

SISMO Magnitud 6.0 Loc 22 km al SUR de TECPAN, GRO 11/12/22 08:31:30 Lat 17.02 Lon -100.66 Pf 5 km pic.twitter.com/lh2aTD6iRm — Sismologico Nacional (@SismologicoMX) December 11, 2022

“The first report is that it trembled on the Costa Grande de Guerrero, in Tecpan, magnitude 6. The Civil Protection plan is being applied. We will report soon.”

Meanwhile, the Mexico City Mayor, Claudia Sheinbaum, reported: “So far the Secretariat for Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection has no record of incidents after the earthquake in the City.”

Hasta el momento la Secretaría de Gestión Integral de Riesgos y Protección Civil no tiene registro de incidentes después del sismo en la Ciudad. https://t.co/lgT4XvotuT — Dra. Claudia Sheinbaum (@Claudiashein) December 11, 2022

The Mexican Seismic Alert System reported through its official Twitter account that the nearby sensor in Atoyac Guerrero registered a tremor “84 km West Northwest of Acapulco.”

TYT Newsroom







Comments

comments