National Seismological Service reports a 6.0 earthquake in Tecpan, Guerrero

Mexico’s National Seismological Service reported an earthquake in Tecpan, Guerrero, of magnitude 6. The tremor was felt in Mexico City more than 250 kilometers away.
The Civil Protection plan is activated, reports President Andrés Manuel López Obrador through his social networks.
The National Seismological Service registered a magnitude 6 earthquake in Tecpan, Guerrero. The epicenter took place 22 kilometers south of the town.
President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced through his social networks the application of the Civil Protection plan.
SISMO Magnitud 6.0 Loc 22 km al SUR de TECPAN, GRO 11/12/22 08:31:30 Lat 17.02 Lon -100.66 Pf 5 km pic.twitter.com/lh2aTD6iRm— Sismologico Nacional (@SismologicoMX) December 11, 2022
“The first report is that it trembled on the Costa Grande de Guerrero, in Tecpan, magnitude 6. The Civil Protection plan is being applied. We will report soon.”
Meanwhile, the Mexico City Mayor, Claudia Sheinbaum, reported: “So far the Secretariat for Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection has no record of incidents after the earthquake in the City.”
Hasta el momento la Secretaría de Gestión Integral de Riesgos y Protección Civil no tiene registro de incidentes después del sismo en la Ciudad. https://t.co/lgT4XvotuT— Dra. Claudia Sheinbaum (@Claudiashein) December 11, 2022
The Mexican Seismic Alert System reported through its official Twitter account that the nearby sensor in Atoyac Guerrero registered a tremor “84 km West Northwest of Acapulco.”
TYT Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Activists promote new injunction against the Mayan Train
The activist assured that the communities.
-
Wealthy young Americans have lost confidence in the stock market
The stock market has long been.
-
Alaska: the coldest state in the US is heating up fast
As the negative consequences of rising.
-
Hooded men violently enter UNAM offices in CU; steal equipment and detonate explosives
The National Autonomous University of Mexico.
-
Mexico is the second most lethal country for members of the press, just after Ukraine
Russia’s war in Ukraine and increased.
-
Federal government rejected investment projects in the energy sector: Coparmex
The government of President Andrés Manuel.
-
Va y ven’, Merida Airport route with 24-hour service: price and stops
Merida’s international airport is putting itself.
-
With the arrival of Le Bellot to Seybaplaya, Campeche consolidates in the tourist cruise route
With the arrival of the cruise.
-
Power outages across the state of Yucatan, more frequent under the AMLO administration
The Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) will.
-
More than 600 jobs were offered at the first Bilingual Job Fair in Yucatán
In order to provide professional development.
Leave a Comment