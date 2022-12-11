Mexican students with an outstanding performance in Singapore’s STEAM Ahead Competition

The basic and upper secondary education students from public and private schools who traveled to Singapore to compete in STEAM Ahead, an event that combines three high-performance academic competitions, returned to Jalisco with one gold, one silver, nine bronze medals, and 8 honorable mentions.
Government of the State of Jalisco.- STEAM Ahead is a competition on science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics; where 19 countries participated and, on behalf of Mexico, 41 students participated, 22 of whom were from Jalisco.
Organized by the Singapore International Math Contest Center (SIMCC), the competition was held from December 2 to 6 with the goal of promoting the academic training of adolescent boys and girls from all over the world and providing them with international exposure and possible options for professional development.
The Mexican delegation was made up of 41 students. In addition to the 22 students from Jalisco, 12 from Zacatecas, 4 from Campeche, two from Tlaxcala, and one from Veracruz competed with more than a thousand participants from 19 countries in the following contests:
• International Junior Math Olympiad (IJMO)
• Vanda Science Global Finals (VANDA GF)
• SIAT – Singapore International Arts Tournament
To learn the names and schools of the Jalisco representatives, click HERE.
In total, Mexico won 1 gold, 6 silver, 15 bronze and 9 honorable mentions at the STEAM Ahead 2022 competition, held in Singapore.
TYT Newsroom
