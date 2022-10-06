New 20 Mexican pesos coin in circulation

The Bank of Mexico (Banxico) released a 20 Mexican pesos coin commemorating the Bicentennial of the Navy-Army of Mexico (Bicentenario de la Marina-Armada de México), which has a dodecagonal shape, as well as several security features.

It has two colors: gold and silver in the center. On the front it has the national shield in sculptural relief, with the legend “ESTADOS UNIDOS MEXICANOS” (UNITED MEXICAN STATES), forming the upper semicircle.

On the reverse, there is the image of Lieutenant José Antonio de Medina Miranda; to the left, the schooner “Iguala”, and below, the ship “Patrulla Oceánica de Largo Alcance”. On the right, the micro text “TTE NAV ANTONIO DE MEDINA MIRANDA” and on the left, an anchor as a latent image.

On the border, the legend “BICENTENARIO DE LA MARINA-ARMADA DE MÉXICO”. In the exergue, the denomination “$20” with the years “1821” and “2021”. On the right, the mint of the Casa de Moneda de México “M°”.

These are the different designs:

Conoce las #MonedasDe20 pesos con distintos diseños que #BancodeMéxico ha puesto en circulación. Todas sirven para realizar pagos. ¡Úsalas!https://t.co/t8PguGfZEu pic.twitter.com/09uovJLydS — EmisiónBanxico (@EmisionBanxico) September 28, 2022

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom

—







Comments

comments