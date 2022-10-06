New 20 Mexican pesos coin in circulation

The Bank of Mexico (Banxico) released a 20 Mexican pesos coin commemorating the Bicentennial of the Navy-Army of Mexico (Bicentenario de la Marina-Armada de México), which has a dodecagonal shape, as well as several security features.
It has two colors: gold and silver in the center. On the front it has the national shield in sculptural relief, with the legend “ESTADOS UNIDOS MEXICANOS” (UNITED MEXICAN STATES), forming the upper semicircle.
On the reverse, there is the image of Lieutenant José Antonio de Medina Miranda; to the left, the schooner “Iguala”, and below, the ship “Patrulla Oceánica de Largo Alcance”. On the right, the micro text “TTE NAV ANTONIO DE MEDINA MIRANDA” and on the left, an anchor as a latent image.
On the border, the legend “BICENTENARIO DE LA MARINA-ARMADA DE MÉXICO”. In the exergue, the denomination “$20” with the years “1821” and “2021”. On the right, the mint of the Casa de Moneda de México “M°”.
These are the different designs:
Conoce las #MonedasDe20 pesos con distintos diseños que #BancodeMéxico ha puesto en circulación. Todas sirven para realizar pagos. ¡Úsalas!https://t.co/t8PguGfZEu pic.twitter.com/09uovJLydS— EmisiónBanxico (@EmisionBanxico) September 28, 2022
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
—
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Almost 80 cases of Monkeypox officially reported in Yucatan
Yucatan counts 77 new cases of.
-
Despite the evidence, AMLO denies spying on critics and minimizes facts
He claimed that his opponents seek.
-
Ex-Beatle Ringo Starr cancels North American tour
Sir Ringo Starr has cancelled several.
-
Ken Salazar, personally monitored by Sedena
In December 2021, four months after.
-
After months of controversy, Elon Musk will be the owner of Twitter
“The company’s intention is to close.
-
AMLO confirms that the Army will have an airline with 10 leased aircraft and insists on including the presidential airplane
President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López.
-
Senators approve extension of Armed Forces in public security tasks
Sedena stated that the ‘Pegasus’ system.
-
Mexican army bought Pegasus in 2019 to spy on activists and journalists
An investigation reveals that the ‘malware’.
-
As of this Monday, Yucatán has a new Labor Justice System
Conciliation and Arbitration Boards (Junta de.
-
R’Bonney Gabriel becomes the first ever Asian American to win Miss USA
Filipino American R’Bonney Gabriel made history.
Leave a Comment