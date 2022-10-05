Yucatán’s industrial sector has more jobs

The president of the National Chamber of the Transformation Industry (Cámara Nacional de la Industria de la Transformación: Canacintra) in Yucatán, Jorge Charruf Cáceres, stated that the secondary sector has increased its contribution of jobs to the State’s economy during the period of economic recovery.
In an interview, the business leader confirmed that there was an upturn in the generation of jobs in the industry sector in Yucatán, following the critical stage of the Covid-19 pandemic.
“Before the pandemic, the industrial sector, the secondary sector, represented 29% of formal jobs. Today, we generate 35% of formal jobs. Meaning that the secondary sector is being the engine of economic recovery, in addition to the industrialization of the State becoming a reality,” he said.
According to him, the State would be overcoming the recovery and heading towards an economic growth driven by the attraction of several investments in the industrial sector.
“Of the 25 thousand that were lost, 45 thousand have already been recovered. And it is worth clarifying that of those 45 thousand, almost 40 thousand are in the secondary sector, which means that this sector is driving the State’s economic growth and that is good news because where there is industry, there is always well-being”, he pointed out.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
—
Comments
