Juan Ramón de la Fuente calls for a ceasefire in Ukraine, from the UN Security Council

The ambassador pointed out that Russia is invading a sovereign country like Ukraine, which represents a clear violation of the UN Charter and all international agreements.

(MEXICO – FEDERAL GOVERNMENT).- Juan Ramón de la Fuente, Mexican ambassador to the United Nations (UN) , condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine before the Security Council. During his speech at the UN , the Mexican official announced his vote in favor of the draft resolution for the Security Council to condemn the invasion between neighboring countries.

🚨 México condena la intervención militar rusa 🚨



“México condena la agresión de #Rusia a #Ucrania”



“Reconocemos la independencia y territorialidad de Ucrania”



El embajador Juan Ramón de la Fuente, representante de México ante la ONU, esta tarde en el Consejo de Seguridad 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/MzZ966ZiWM — Manuel Lopez San Martin (@MLopezSanMartin) February 25, 2022

“Mexico condemns the acts of aggression perpetrated by the Russian Federation against Ukraine, we call on the parties to an immediate cessation of hostilities, we recognize the sovereignty, political independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

“And we support the efforts of the UN Secretary General in the search for a diplomatic solution to prevent the suffering of the civilian population,” said the diplomat.

The UN Security Council rejected the resolution that would condemn Russia’s military operations in Ukraine , given that the former exercised the right of veto that they have as a permanent member of this council.

Although the vote was 11 votes in favor, 3 abstentions and one against and in theory an agreement would be reached to condemn the aggressions, Russia exercised its veto right over the vote in the council.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments