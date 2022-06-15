AMLO said Mexico will stop buying gasoline from the US in 2023

Mexico will stop buying gasoline from the US in 2023, assured Andrés Manuel López Obrador, president of Mexico, after the inauguration of the Olmeca refinery in Dos Bocas, Tabasco.
He explained that after its opening, scheduled for July 1, there will be a testing period for the equipment to operate.
He added that the plant will yield “around 150 million barrels of gasoline per day” and reiterated the commitment to “be self-sufficient in 2023” with the rehabilitation of the six refineries and the purchase of Deer Park, in Texas.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Enchantment of the Seas docked for the first time in Progreso, Yucatan
The cruise ship Enchantment of the.
-
AMLO says that Daylight Savings Time will almost certainly be eliminated in Mexico
On his Monday morning press conference,.
-
World Naked Bike Ride was a big success in Mexico City!
Members of the World Naked Bike.
-
Amlo denies that organized crime rules in Mexico
On Wednesday, June 15th, Andrés Manuel.
-
President Daniel Ortega has authorized Russian troops, planes, and ships to deploy to Nicaragua
Russia says the measure is ‘routine,’.
-
Video of Pitt Bull attacking a small dog in a pet-friendly restaurant goes viral (Watch Video)
A video shared on social networks.
-
Maintenance work will be carried out on three bridges on the Mérida-Progreso federal highway
The works will start next Monday,.
-
Governor Vila Dosal inaugurates the Volkswagen MAN Buses and Trucks agency in Mérida
Yucatan continues to attract investment and.
-
Mexico is back on CDC’s Level 3 travel advisory
The Centers for Disease Control and.
-
AMLO says that the murders of journalists are being politically used against him
López Obrador assured that the murders.
Leave a Comment