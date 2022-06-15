AMLO said Mexico will stop buying gasoline from the US in 2023

Mexico will stop buying gasoline from the US in 2023, assured Andrés Manuel López Obrador, president of Mexico, after the inauguration of the Olmeca refinery in Dos Bocas, Tabasco.

He explained that after its opening, scheduled for July 1, there will be a testing period for the equipment to operate.

He added that the plant will yield “around 150 million barrels of gasoline per day” and reiterated the commitment to “be self-sufficient in 2023” with the rehabilitation of the six refineries and the purchase of Deer Park, in Texas.

