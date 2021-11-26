Governor supervises the progress of the works of the C5I Yucatan Control Center

Mérida, Yucatán, (November 26, 2021) .- Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal made a supervision visit to the construction and equipment works of the Control, Command, Communications, Computing, Coordination and Intelligence Center (C5i) of Yucatán, that will feature state-of-the-art law enforcement technology and from where the video surveillance system will be controlled, which will go from 2,248 to 5,775 cameras strategically distributed across the city, for a prompt response to emergency situations.

Before the local representatives Gaspar Quintal Parra, Erik Rihani González and Esteban Abraham Macari, the official explained that the ground floor will be made up of lobbies, visiting areas, anonymous complaint, intelligence and services; emergency call and monitoring centers, with screens and a videowall in front; office for the head of the Monitoring and Intelligence Unit (Umipol), and audiovisual room, machine room, dining room, warehouses, and rest rooms.

Meanwhile, the upper floor will have a lobby; crisis rooms for 82 people, audio and video, meetings and emotional control; a maintenance area for the videowall; separate bedrooms for women and men, as well as storage rooms, toilets, lockers, showers and an emergency exit.

It should be noted that the emergency call center will have the capacity to house up to 68 elements of the corporation; the screen monitoring will work with 101 elements; in the anonymous reporting area, there will be 7; in intelligence, there will be 43; the audiovisual room will have space for 32 people, and the dining room can accommodate up to 80.

With state-of-the-art technology, a better coordination and prompt response of the State Police will be achieved, in addition, through its logistics and collaboration services, it will be possible to give effective attention to public security incidents throughout the territory, becoming the direct link with the institutions of the branch that intervene in the entity.

The SSP complex has command and monitoring offices, whose task is to monitor streets, roads and some highways, but given the growth of Mérida and the state, an expansion of the Umipol facilities was necessary, so that , with an investment of more than 110 million pesos, the new C5i is built.

