Secretary of Defense tests positive for COVID after attending AMLO´s morning conference without a mask

The contagion of General Luis Cresencio Sandoval generated controversy after attending the conference to report on the Vaccine Distribution Plan.

(MEXICO – SEDENA).- Hours after meeting with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in the morning conference, the head of the Secretary of National Defense (Sedena) , Luis Cresencio Sandoval, reported Tuesday, February 8th, that he tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time.

Through his Twitter account, the general explained that he will remain isolated and under medical supervision to continue with the health protocol.

Regarding his functions, he announced that Sedena officials will support him so that they “continue working for the people.”

The contagion of the official generated controversy after attending President López Obrador’s “morning” on February 8 without wearing a face mask.

The leader of the Sedena went to the National Palace to report on the actions undertaken by the institution for the Plan for the Distribution of Vaccines against the coronavirus.

Also present at this conference were the Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell ; the Secretary of Public Education, Delfina Gómez ; the Secretary of Foreign Relations, Marcelo Ebrard , and the Secretary of Health, Jorge Alcocer.

On February 17, 2021, Luis Cresencio Sandoval announced that he had been infected with coronavirus for the first time, reporting that he would work remotely to combat the virus.

Como parte de los protocolos de salud, les informó que hoy me realice la prueba de detección #COVID19, resultando positivo; permaneceré en aislamiento y bajo supervisión médica, y apoyándome en los funcionarios de @SEDENAmx continuaremos trabajando por el pueblo de México. — Luis Cresencio Sandoval González (@Luis_C_Sandoval) February 8, 2022

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments