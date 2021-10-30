“Foreign Direct Investment in Mexico is going backwards,” says the OECD

And it is while this increase in average in the countries of the group, in Mexico the entry of that flow fell 23%

MEXICO, (October 30, 2021).- The inflow of foreign direct investment (FDI) to Mexico totaled 18 thousand 433 million dollars in the first half of 2021, a reduction of 23.2 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.

The data also goes in the opposite direction to the recovery of 116.5 percent that the countries of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), showed on average (420 thousand 881 million dollars).

The arrival of FDI flows to Mexico from January to June 2021 was 23.2 percent lower than the 24 thousand 9 million dollars that were received a year ago, with everything and the arrival of the pandemic and the closure of economic activity since the end of March 2020.

Regarding the outflow of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), from Mexico to the world during the first half of the year, it totaled 2,922 million dollars, which contrasts with the 5,481 million dollars of flows, a reduction by half. In contrast, FDI out of OECD countries improved 68 percent to $ 612 billion in the comparative period.

In general, the average inflows and outflows of foreign direct investment in the OECD area grew to 870 million dollars at the end of the first half of the year.

“Investment flows surpassed pre-pandemic levels and were 43 percent higher than in the first half of 2019. The United States, China, and the United Kingdom saw the largest increases with more than $ 20 billion increase in their FDI flows, respectively, ” says the report.

The inflow of foreign investment flows to OECD countries doubled to $ 421 billion. In the first half of the year, China was the largest recipient of world FDI, followed by the United States and the United Kingdom. Mexico ranked eighth with $ 18 billion.

Regarding the outflow of investment flows from the OECD countries to other latitudes, they increased to 612 billion dollars and in the first half of the year, the United States was the main source of investment worldwide, followed by Japan and Germany.

Source: El Financiero

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments