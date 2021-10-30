Marcelo Ebrard met with Italian company Fincantieri to discuss shipyard in Progreso

The investment would imply a strategic change for Mexico, in the naval and tourism, points out
Merida, Yucatan, (October 30, 2021).- Taking advantage of his attendance at the G20 -in Rome, Italy- the Secretary of Foreign Affairs of Mexico, Marcelo Ebrard Casaubón, held a meeting with the executive director of Fincantieri, Guiseppe Bono. This company will be in charge of the construction of the new shipyard in Progreso, Yucatán.
Through a video from the Mexican Embassy, the federal official reported the meeting whose objective, he said, was to discuss issues related to said work:
“It could become a remodeling or activate a port in Progreso Yucatán, to make a large-scale center for cruise ships and other ships,” he explained.
A shipyard, he explained, is the place where ships are made or can be remodeled. Then, he advanced, the investment would imply a strategic change for the situation of Mexico in the naval sector, and also in the tourism sector.
The Chancellor recalled that the consortium has worked hand in hand with the state government of Yucatán and its head, Mauricio Vila Dosal; And now he himself has invited them to visit Mexico to present their project so that it can be promoted in the next three years.
“It will be an investment, probably, that reaches up to 400 million dollars, and the important thing is that it includes many medium and small companies with cutting-edge technology that would be installed around it,” he concluded.
Source: La Jornada Maya
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
