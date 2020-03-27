Italy reports record 919 COVID-19 deaths in a day

Global coronavirus death toll passes 25,000, with Italy and Spain announcing almost 2,000 fatalities in just 24 hours.

Italy has reported 919 new deaths from coronavirus, the highest number of fatalities any country has reported in the space of 24 hours since the outbreak began late last year.

The total number of people who have died as a result of COVID-19 in Italy now stands at 9,134.

Meanwhile, the number of people infected on Friday rose to 86,498, meaning Italy has now become the second country after the United States to overtake China in terms of cases.

Further dashing hopes that Europe is containing the pandemic, Spain recorded 769 new deaths in a daily, bringing the total number to 4,858.

Worldwide, more than 25,000 people have died from coronavirus, an infection which has affected more than half a million people.







