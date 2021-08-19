A man is shot in the head in Tekax, Yucatan

Tekax, Yucatán August 19, 2021 (ACOM). – A man was shot in the head and transferred in the helicopter of the Ministry of Public Security (SSP) to the Yucatecan capital to be treated while his aggressors remain at large.
José Luis S.A., alias “Pi”, was wounded with a firearm around 2:00 p.m. inside an ice and purified water plant located on Calle 53 between 37 and 38 in the Padre Eterno neighborhood of the municipality of Tekax.
After the attack, he collapsed and although his state of health has not been officially reported, it is presumed that he is critical and with a great possibility of losing his life.
A co-worker of the injured man reported the events to the 9-1-1 emergency number; the Police Monitoring and Intelligence Unit (UMIPOL) of the Ministry of Public Security (SSP) that issued the alert and in a short time the probable attackers were located and detained.
The search and capture operation was carried out by the SSP and the Municipal Police of Tekax.
Source: Reporteros Hoy
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
