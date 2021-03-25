A zero-waste festival in the Yucatan Peninsula? In the city of Campeche no less… What’s that all about?

The six-day event is based around zero waste philosophy — namely, the tenets that we should reduce the use consumption of single-use products, opting for products that will not end up in a landfill, incinerator, or part of the natural environment, like the ocean, and at the same time find creative ways to refurbish and reuse old or damaged products. Doing all of this may seem difficult; but the Feria Zero Waste (FZW) takes attendees through an immersive experience to illuminate how easy it can really be.

Occurring at a stunning location on the outskirts of the city of Campeche, the festival not only allows visitors to source zero waste tools, but also participate in “make-and-take” workshops where you can learn how to make your own deodorant and toothpaste, a sustainable repair cafe where old or damaged clothing can be upscaled, and tours of a zero waste garden and “showhome”. Additionally, those who schedule reservations ahead of time can attend a zero waste fashion show as part of the opening event, where an Argentine designer who heads up the House of Aguiar will showcase his implementation of zero waste principles in fashion, as well as a farm-to-table dinner hosted by Enrique Ortiz — head chef of one of Campeche’s only Green Business (Empresa Verde) zero waste restaurants, La Maria Cocina Peninsular — during which he will cook high-end cuisine using only ingredients from the gardens of the FZW’s ecological refuge venue.

Add to this talks by Plastic Oceans Mexico, events for children, premieres of film screenings, round-tables by local activists on sustainable menstruation, and the official launch of turtle conservation season in Campeche, this feria will be a celebration of groundbreaking solutions — solutions that festival curator Amy Sales hopes will change the way we view our lifestyles.

“People get discouraged because they look at all the plastic around them and think that living zero-waste would be impossible,” says Sales. “The point of the FZW is to expose people to the amazing possibilities inherent within the natural environment around us, so that people can live free of plastic, toxic synthetic chemicals, and waste in general. Take our citrus-based cleaning product, for example. If people just knew they could make a cleaning product from something they’re using anyway, surely that helps everyone out. Because when you’re helping the planet, you’re benefiting everyone’s health, including your own.”

Given the ubiquity of plastic, Sales acknowledges that the prospect of living zero waste can seem daunting. But she echoes the sentiment behind renowned zero waste chef Anne-Marie Bonneua’s viral tweet: “We don’t need a handful of people doing zero waste perfectly. We need millions of people doing it imperfectly.”

So if you’re nearby — or even if you’re not — give the event a look. Because every journey — as the saying goes — is all about that first step.

Dates:

March 25-30

Locations:

Casa Balché. Calle 57 esquina con Parque Principal, Campeche, Campeche.

El Refugio Xaman Ek. Calle 13, entre Calle 10 (Imí II) y Calle 12 (Imí III), Campeche, Campeche.

Feria Zero Waste Facebook:

https://web.facebook.com/FeriaZeroWaste/?_rdc=1&_rdr

Feria Zero Waste Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/feriazerowaste/

