CDC says Americans should avoid traveling to these countries

Americans should avoid travel to France, Israel, Iceland and other destinations regardless of vaccination status, according to new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The health agency moved several destinations into its highest travel advisory tier, “level 4: very high level of COVID-19,” on Monday. Travelers should avoid travel to those destinations, but those who must travel should make sure they are fully vaccinated, the CDC said.
The countries that moved up to Level 4 include:
The changes to come on the same day France began requiring a virus pass to access cafes, restaurants and long-distance travel.
►COVID travel: CDC says travelers should avoid Greece, Ireland and other destinations, regardless of vaccination status
►’Do not travel’: CDC, State Department raise UK travel alert after spike in COVID cases
France’s special pass is issued to people who are vaccinated against COVID-19 or have proof of a recent recovery from the virus, or who have a recent negative coronavirus test. The measure also applies to tourists visiting the country.
Greece, Ireland, the U.S. Virgin Islands and other destinations were added to the CDC’s Level 4 advisory list earlier this month as countries around the globe grapple with the highly contagious delta variant.
In an interview with the USA TODAY Editorial Board last week, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergies and Infectious Diseases, said CDC guidance urging people to limit themselves to travel only when necessary still holds.
The CDC recommends all travelers, regardless of vaccination status, wear masks, self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and get tested three to five days after they travel. On top of those travel precautions, the agency also recommends that unvaccinated travelers get tested one to three days before leaving the U.S. and that they self-quarantine after travel for up to 10 days.
Source: USA Today
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
