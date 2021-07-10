AMLO arrived in Quintana Roo to supervise the progress of the Maya Train Project

Chetumal, Quintana Roo (July 10, 2021).- Around 10:00 am on Friday, July 9th, Andrés Manuel López Obrador arrived at the Chetumal international airport, to make a work tour to see the progress of the construction of the ‘Maya Train Project’.
At the airport, two aircraft could be observed, a white Jet with registration XB-DGD landed in front of the rear entrance of the Chetumal international airport, on the other hand in the hangar of the Mexican Air Force another military green jet with registration 3910 landed in which the security personnel of López Obrador traveled. So this time, he did not fly commercial.
Once they arrived in this city, it was learned that the President of the Republic boarded a Mexican Air Force helicopter in which he traveled to the city of Tulum, where he started his work tour.
In the surroundings of the airport the presence of several vehicles of the National Guard was observed, who took charge of the surveillance of the area.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
