Mexico’s COVID-19 pandemic out of control.

On Saturday, Mexico reported 149,844 deaths due to the new coronavirus, 1,470 deaths more than the previous day. So far, there are 1,752,347 confirmed cases of Covid-19. On the last day, 20,577 new cases of the virus have been reported.

MEXICO (Times Media Mexico) – Mexico ranks thirteenth in the world in the number of infections. According to Johns Hopkins University, it remains the fourth country in the world with the highest number of deaths due to the pandemic, behind the United States, Brazil, and India.

The Director of Epidemiology, José Luis Alomía, informed that 2,223,645 people have tested negative for Covid-19.

In a press conference at the National Palace, the general director of Epidemiology, José Luis Alomía, informed that it is estimated that 122,986 cases of Covid-19 remain active, therefore, can continue to spread.

Regarding hospital beds’ occupation in general, the doctor pointed out that nine Mexican states already have an occupation of more than 70%: Mexico City, State of Mexico, Guanajuato, Nuevo Leon, Hidalgo, Morelos, Puebla, Nayarit, and Guerrero.

Likewise, three states have more than 70% occupancy in their hospital beds with ventilator: Mexico City, State of Mexico, and Nuevo Leon.



Vaccination against Covid-19 in Mexico

Regarding the vaccination day against Covid-19, he pointed out that 618,768 doses have been applied so far; of these, 592,296 correspond to the first application, and 22,472 are the second dose necessary the biologic to reach a maximum level of protection.

During the vaccine’s application, 3,868 negative reactions were recorded, but only 39 cases were serious, and those affected had to be admitted to the hospital.

Mexico seeks to vaccinate its almost 130 million inhabitants with an already underway plan and is scheduled to be completed by March 2022.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments