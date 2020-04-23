Yucatecan IMSS nurse dies at her home in Cancun

CANCÚN, QUINTANA ROO (April 22, 2020).- Originally from Yucatan, specifically from the municipality of Dzidzantún, Lorna Gabriela Graniel Cervantes was a 38-year-old nurse who died on Wednesday, April 22nd, in home isolation as a result of the coronavirus in Cancun’s Region 103.

Lorna Gabriela, who suffered from hypertension, is the first nurse at Regional Hospital Number 17 of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS), located in Region 509 of Cancun, to be a victim of the virus by working in conditions that for weeks have been denounced as not adequate due to the lack of equipment and supplies to protect medical staff from patients infected with COVID-19.

According to information from acquaintances, Lorna Gabriela was not married, but she lived in Cancún where her parents and sister also had their residence. The nurse’s family left the town of Dzidzantún, Yucatán a few years ago, but they still have a large number of relatives there, it was reported.

Lorna Gabriela Daniel Cervantes, had fallen ill a week ago, with a cough and the flu, in addition to having difficulty breathing, which is why she was asked to remain in ‘home isolation’.

According to her sister, they spoke to her on April 21st, and she mentioned being fine.

But on April 22nd, they called her again, and she no longer answered, so her sister decided to go to her home, in Cancun’s Region 103. As she did not open the door, her sister entered thorugh the backdoor, finding her lifeless body inside the house.

The ceceased worked as a nurse in the specialty hospital of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) Clinic 510, where she had dealt with patients with coronavirus, although due to having hypertension for eight years, she should have been sent home since the start of this pandemic.

Lorna’s sister immediately called 911, but paramedics and police officers who arrived on the scene, confirmed she had no vital signs, and notified a medical doctor.

