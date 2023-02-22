Irregularities for more than $1 billion pesos reported in section 4 of the Mayan Train Project

The Fondo Nacional de Fomento al Turismo: Fonatur National Fund for Tourism Promotion) made overpayments for over one billion pesos in the works of Section 4 of the Tren Maya, as determined by the Auditoría Superior de la Federación (ASF).

As reported by the Mexico City based newspaper Reforma, the works paid in excess, according to the Audit of Compliance of Physical Investments 115 of the Public Account 2021, are related to estimates that were incorrectly calculated concerning the volumes of work constructed.

Section 4 of the Mayan Train runs from Izamal, Yucatan, to Cancun, Quintana Roo, the stretch has a length of 257 kilometers and, in addition to the double track of the train, includes complementary works, such as 5 railway stations, two road service areas, four Paradores Turísticos, four junctions, 61 drainage works, a maintenance base, eight returns, 26 underpasses, 55 cattle crossings, 19 wildlife crossings, 62 existing access roads and a service road.

