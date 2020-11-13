Yucatecan girls win photography contest

The contest is about “Who is your food hero?”, and it is intended to recognize actions in favor of healthy eating.

Mérida, Yucatán, November 12, 2020.- “My dad is my hero, he is a farmer and his job consists of harvesting, caring for and watering his crops such as squash, corn, tomato, and mango. He also works in livestock, has farm animals and bees “, commented Diana Cen Canché, one of the winners of the “Who is your food hero? ” photography contest, promoted by the System for the Comprehensive Family Development (DIF).

“Thanks to him, our food has no preservatives or chemicals and provides us with vitamins and minerals that help us not to get sick,” Diana said with evident emotion and pride in front of the head of the agency, María Cristina Castillo Espinosa, who stressed that this contest promotes the participation of children in favor of food security.

“In this Government, we are convinced that families are our main allies when it comes to redoubling actions to promote sufficient, frequent, varied, and quality food. What better way than to promote, from childhood, positive actions to promote healthy eating ”, she pointed out.

For Diana, winner of first place in the 11-15-year-old category, her father, Mr. Hilario Cen Canché, and her mother, María Canché Poot, make a good team: he grows, cultivates and harvests; and she prepares healthy meals. From the beginning of the health contingency, they moved to the cornfield that they have in the community of Xbatún, municipality of Valladolid, to learn and help in the field.

Like her, girls, boys, and teenagers from different municipalities of the state participated in the photography contest, whose announcement was published last October on the official pages of the Yucatan state government, social networks and with the collaboration of the Municipal DIF, as part of the actions in the framework of World Food Day.

With her photo harvesting pumpkins with her mother, Vanessa Várguez Gamboa, from Mérida, obtained first place in the category of five to 10 years of age. “My food hero is my mother because she plants, waters, and takes care of healthy food at home that she cooks for us,” Vanessa said.

Both girls received as a prize a complete kit to make their own garden at home with seeds, soil, shovel, instructions, and other supplies. With these and many other strategies, the State Government and the DIF Yucatán reiterate their commitment to offering better living conditions to the Yucatecan families that most require it, through a sufficient, regular, and quality intake.

“In addition to contests like this one, we have redoubled our actions for food safety. This year, more than 202,000 people in vulnerable situations have benefited throughout the state. We have also made innovations such as healthier school breakfasts, care for pregnant women, and food packages with higher quality products, ”concluded the official.

