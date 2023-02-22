Yucatan registers the lowest rate of insecurity in Mexico

With a score of 10.00, the maximum possible, Yucatan ranked first in Mexico in the Democratic Development Index (IDD), which is prepared by national and international institutions, based on various indicators that show the effectiveness of the business strategies currently promoted.

The state was positioned at the top of this list, for the third consecutive year and sixth in total, as in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2020, and 2021 editions; On this occasion, it leads the only three that reached the High Development category, followed by Sinaloa and Colima, in addition to the fact that its qualification was much higher than the national average of 4.26.

It stood out, particularly in two dimensions of this study: Citizen Democracy, with 9.31 points, almost double the accumulated score of the Republic, of 4.72, and Institutional Democracy, at a rate of 6.24, again higher than the sum, 3.53; in both cases, the territory was also placed in the highest step.

Among the main findings of this analysis, the good performance of the state in the Civil Liberties Survey also stands out, where it was also located at the top of the ranking; a favorable evaluation in the fight against gender violence and the lowest rate of insecurity, all these priority items for the management of Vila Dosal.

The creation of the Women’s Secretariat (Semujeres) since the beginning of this Government and its 122 percent budget increase, from 2018 to 2023, have contributed to these advances, which has resulted in the reconversion of the Attention Centers and for Development, as well as 46,759 legal, psychological and social work services, totally free.

34 Violeta Regional Centers have been opened and distributed in the interior to intervene promptly, where requests for support from users are responded to, work to prevent aggression is carried out and 1,303 workshops have been given, on non-traditional trades and entrepreneurship issues, to contribute to the economic independence of the sector.

The governor of Yucatán, Mauricio Vila Dosal, urged the municipalities to establish their Municipal Institutes for Women to avoid and deal with risk situations and, currently, it is the only entity that has spaces of this type; professionals from various disciplines were hired and the scope of Semujeres programs was increased to include girls and adolescents.

