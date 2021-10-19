Relatives of María José fear that she has been a victim of femicide in northern Mérida neighborhood

Despite the fact that yesterday it was handled that María José committed suicide, relatives fear a femicide because nothing is known about the boyfriend, he has not shown up to his work and has not shown his face

Mérida, Yucatán, (October 19, 2021).- In the early morning of Monday, October 18, the tragic death of María José ‘ N’, an 18-year-old girl, who allegedly jumped from a second floor in the ‘Elite’ department complex, was registered, however, relatives fear that she could’ve been the victim of femicide.

The events took place around 5:00 a.m., in the department complex located on Calle 26 between 63 and 65 of the ‘Montes de Ame’ subdivision, north of Mérida.

Authorities carried out the pertinent investigations.

According to the first versions, the young woman would have committed suicide after having an argument with her romantic partner, a man identified as Daniel Blanco.

It was learned that the now deceased went to the Shotimilco bar in the company of her boyfriend and another woman identified as Erika Ricalde Chapur. The woman allegedly offered the young lady to go to her apartment to calm down after a fight was registered between the couple.

When she went to the aforementioned apartment, Maria allegedly suffered a nervous breakdown and jumped from the second floor using a stroller to push herself.

Relatives of María José suspect a femicide

Relatives look for the boyfriend of the deceased girl.

Through social networks, relatives of María assure that they suspect a femicide, since they are looking for the young woman’s boyfriend, Daniel, who is apparently nowhere to be found.

Source: La Verdad Noticias

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments