Mérida Centro gets an “extreme makeover”

Mérida, Yucatán (September 23, 2020).- The placement of more than 2,000 flowerpots in the semi-pedestrian areas of the Historic Center of Mérida continues so that people who frequent this area of the city can travel with a healthy distance, thus reducing the possibility of Coronavirus infections, a measure contemplated within the Urban Mobility Improvement Plan.
Public transport users and people who frequent this area of the Yucatecan capital on a daily basis, highlighted that with this measure they now have wider streets to walk, which allows them to maintain a healthy distance and thus take better care of their health, promoting a healthy coexistence in the “White City”.
Paulina González Tun, who walks through the streets of downtown Mérida every day to go to work and to take the bus, shared that she would not believe that one day the main streets of this area could look in order and with wide spaces to transit.
“For more than 5 years from Monday to Friday I walk through “Centro” to go to work and the truth is that I am surprised by how this part of the city looks now. People already know that the flowerpots delimit the space for pedestrians and also the healthy distance is respected, now I feel safe to walk through these streets, “she shared.
After more than a week of implementing the new measures contemplated within the plan to carry out an economic reactivation that takes care of the health and economy of the Yucatecans, the woman assured that it is important to follow the measures that the authorities issue to avoid an increase in the number of contagions.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Mexico investigates 6 hysterectomies performed on women in a US migrant detention centre
Mexico is investigating claims that six.
-
Walmart’s new $42 million USD distribution center in Chihuahua will serve 58 stores in northern Mexico
Walmart recently opened a new omnichannel.
-
Man goes berserk and starts beating up elderly woman in a Campeche church (VIDEO)
CAMPECHE (September 23, 2020).- In an.
-
Germany confirms cases of swine fever in wild boar
HAMBURG (Reuters) – A further three.
-
Pablo Escobar’s nephew finds 17 million USD cash hidden in wall of drug lord’s house
Pablo Escobar’s nephew said he has.
-
8,900 students cannot enter university this year in Yucatan
MÉRIDA, YUCATAN (September 24, 2020).- More.
-
Police brutality in Mérida? (VIDEO)
An alleged 11-year-old girl was arrested.
-
Mexico Automotive Industry to surpass USD 40 Billion by 2024
Sep 21, 2020 (Market Insight Reports).
-
Mexican official says two big companies refused to pay taxes this year
MEXICO CITY, (Sept. 23) – Mexico’s.
-
Mexico to sign up for WHO’s coronavirus COVAX vaccine plan
Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard on.
Leave a Comment