8,900 students cannot enter university this year in Yucatan

MÉRIDA, YUCATAN (September 24, 2020).- More than 8,900 applicants to enter the Autonomous University of Yucatán (Uady) and other public and technological schools of the state saw their dreams of getting a college degree “vanished” at least for the next year, by not meeting the expected scores and the necessary requirements to be part of the 2020-2021 school year at the higher level, which will be imparted online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Uady was one of the last Higher Education Institutions to announce the final results on September 17 and being one of the most demanded in the selection processes, it showed that they could only accept about four thousand new admission students, leaving more than eight thousand without any other options.

This is in addition to other universities and technology that ended the admission process and that, according to their demand, left 25, 50, 100 and more than 200 applicants who also did not find a space in the new cycle, which complicated their aspirations amid the pandemic.

For example, the Technological Institute of Mérida (ITM) ended its selection process between August 15 and 17, and out of 1,750 new applicants, 970 students were accepted, who began online classes on Monday, August 24.

The remaining 780 applicants who could not enter this semester will have to take online reinforcement courses, in order to be prepared to start classes in the following semester, starting in January 2021.

The Uady accumulated the highest percentage of applicants, who practically “battled” for each one of its 45 face-to-face degree programs that make up the educational offer.

Careers that are traditionally highly demanding left dozens of applicants far from their dreams of studying for a bachelor’s degree. For example, in the most demanded degree of Surgeon, there were 2,908 applicants, but only 190 were accepted, which left 2,718 young apirants out.

In the area of ​​public accountants, according to the results, 723 applied and 351 were admitted, which left 372 young people without a place this year; and in the law degree, where 829 applied, 313 were accepted and 516 were left out.

In other areas of greater demand at Uady, such as the Bachelor of Nursing, 554 applicants presented the Exani II and only 75 were accepted, which left 479 out.

