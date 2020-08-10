  • Crime,
    • Instead of getting punished for his crimes, Emilio Lozoya is becoming quite popular

    By on August 10, 2020
    On May 28, a federal judge issued an arrest warrant for a former chief executive of Mexican state oil firm Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex), Emilio Lozoya, and Alonzo Ancira, high executive of steelmaker Altos Hornos de Mexico, or AHMSA. Ancira has been already detained in Spain.

    It is still unknown if Emilio Lozoya has already revealed the information that will be allegedly used to jail former officials involved in corruption cases.

    The fact is the Attorney General’s Office and the federal government are not the only ones interested in hearing Lozoya’s side of the story.

    Sources said that since authorities extradited him from Spain, his stay at a private hospital, and his first two hearing, people have filed 200 requests from information from 31 government departments regarding the former Pemex chief.

    So Emilio Lozoya is becoming quite popular these days.

    Source: El Universal



