Instead of getting punished for his crimes, Emilio Lozoya is becoming quite popular

It is still unknown if Emilio Lozoya has already revealed the information that will be allegedly used to jail former officials involved in corruption cases.

The fact is the Attorney General’s Office and the federal government are not the only ones interested in hearing Lozoya’s side of the story.

Sources said that since authorities extradited him from Spain, his stay at a private hospital, and his first two hearing, people have filed 200 requests from information from 31 government departments regarding the former Pemex chief.

So Emilio Lozoya is becoming quite popular these days.

Source: El Universal







