Yucatan, a magnet for foreign residents, these are the favorite municipalities

Yucatán has become one of the most attractive Mexican states in the country to live in, however, it also attracts the interest of foreign pensioners, who have chosen the state as their permanent residence.

(La Verdad Noticias).- Among the countries with foreign residents in the state are the United States, Cuba, and Venezuela, accounting for almost 50 percent of the state’s resident population, followed by Spain, Canada, and France.

There are several municipalities chosen by foreigners to have their residence, however, the capital of Yucatan concentrates the largest number of foreign pensioners with 78.6 percent, followed by Progreso, as well as the commissariats of Chicxulub Puerto and Chuburna, with 5.2%, while Kanasin reports 2.1% according to the Diagnosis of Urban Mobility in Yucatan of the Ministry of the Interior.

With respect to this data, Yucatan ranks ninth nationally in the issuance of Temporary Resident Cards (TRT) with a total of 1,435 so far in 2022; while 1,668 Temporary Resident Cards (TRP) were issued in the first six months of the year.

The Yucatecan capital is one of the favorite destinations; foreigners seeking to live in the state prefer the Historic Center, as well as the surrounding neighborhoods and colonies, such as Santiago, La Ermita, San Juan, and San Sebastián, among others.

It is worth mentioning that the presence of foreign residents in Merida’s Centro has favored the image of the city since many decide to invest and remodel their homes.

