Body in an advanced state of decomposition is found inside a house in Motul

MOTUL, YUCATÁN (May 28, 2020).- The body of a man in advanced state of decomposition was found on Wednesday May 27th, in a house in the municipality of Motul.
The discovery was made by residents of the area, who perceived a foul smell coming from inside the house located on Calle 40, near Calle 37, of the San Roque neighborhood in Motul, Yucatán.
Around 2 in the afternoon, they approached the property to verify what was the smell, and when they observed through the door that was ajar, they noticed the body lying on the floor.
The neighbors decided to give notice to the authorities, who upon arrival and verifying the body, requested the intervention of the corresponding health authorities to remove it.
The manis identity remains unknown. The house where he lived was rented, and the owner of the place reported that he only knew him by the name of Alex. The man was between 50 and 55 years old.
The property owner declared that apparently the man had drug addiction problems, and the last time he saw him alive was on May 25th in the afternoon.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
